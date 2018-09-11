Nick Carter Will Not Be Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has declined to press sexual assault charges against Nick Carter, citing that the statute of limitations had expired.

Last November, 34-year-old Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream claimed that Carter raped her when she was 18 years old and he was 22 in a post on her personal blog. In a statement to ET at the time, Carter said that Schuman "never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

According to documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, the D.A.'s office says that the statute of limitations expired in 2013.

"The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment," the documents read. "The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined.”

In her blog post, Schuman said she was invited over to Carter's house during a day off from the movie they were co-starring in. She wrote that after arriving at his apartment with a friend, he allegedly brought her into the bathroom, where she claimed they started kissing and that Carter disregarded her objections before allegedly performing oral sex on her. She claimed he then demanded she perform oral sex on him, writing, "My thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started." Schuman wrote that Carter then took her to the bedroom, where she alleged he raped her.

Schuman said that she considered pressing charges against Carter at the time, but claimed she was told that she "would likely be buried in humiliation, accused of being fame hungry, and it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly."

In his statement, Carter said he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusations.

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual," the statement read. "We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."

In February, Schuman filed a police report on Carter with the Santa Monica Police Department.

“Filing the police report today was the single most empowering thing I have ever done for myself," Schuman told ET. "I thought it was an option I could no longer pursue. A huge thank you to RAINN [the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network] for empowering me to take this step."

On Monday, Schuman tweeted a quote reading, "I tell my story. Not so that I get glory, but so that others may know Hope."

"Hope floats ❤️ #timesup #metoo" she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 38-year-old Carter revealed the news that his wife, Lauren, suffered a miscarriage. The two are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Odin.

“God give us peace during this time,” Carter wrote. “I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heart broken. ... It was a little sister for Odin."

ET last spoke with the Backstreet Boys singer in June after the group's CMT Music Awards win for Performance of the Year with Florida Georgia Line. Watch below:

