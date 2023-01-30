Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Makes Public Debut at Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame Ceremony
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, attended her first public event!
Nick and Priyanka’s 1-year-old daughter joined her mother and other members of the family as they attended Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.
The chic mother-daughter duo coordinated with each other in brown outfits. Priyanka arrived and took her seat alongside Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, and held Malti -- who wore a cream dress and sweater combo with a large cream bow -- on her lap.
Nick took his seat in front of his wife and daughter, turning around to grab their hands before taking the stage. During the ceremony, Nick gave his wife and daughter a special shout-out.
"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift," the "Jealous" singer said. "And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."
Also in attendance were Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and their daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6. Joe and Sophie's children were not at the ceremony.
Malti’s outing comes after her parents have kept their daughter’s face out of the spotlight.
Nick, 30, and Priyanka, 40, announced they welcomed their daughter last year. In May, the pair shared that Malti spent 100 days in the NICU.
Earlier this month, Priyanka posed with Malti for the latest edition of British Vogue and opened up about her and Nick’s experience with their daughter as she spent time in the hospital.
"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," Priyanka told British Vogue. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."
"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest," Priyanka said. "I didn’t know if she would make it or not."
She noted that having her mother's support and the support of her in-laws, Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, has been very helpful during difficult times.
"They talk me through a lot of this. Like, 'They’re gonna gag. It’s normal.' But because I’m a NICU mommy, the stakes are so high," she said. "And I have to shed that. I will."
Priyanka also opened up about protecting her daughter.
"I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she said. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip."
