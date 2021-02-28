There's a sweet new pay-it-forward trend happening in the dressing rooms of Saturday Night Live's celebrity hosts. The nice gesture was started by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy when he hosted the NBC sketch comedy show earlier this month.

Levy, 37, left a supportive Post-It note on the mirror of the dressing room for Regina King, who hosted the following weekend. King, 50, then shared a selfie to Instagram of the encouraging note, which read, "You got this!"

Regina King/Instagram Story

King paid it forward to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page by leaving him a note ahead of his hosting gig, which he too shared on Instagram.

"You got next and you are going to be amazing," King wrote to Page, 31. "I'm a big fan."

Regé-Jean Page/Instagram Story

This weekend's host of SNL was Nick Jonas and he also posted a selfie of his message from Page, which read, "Just have the BEST time, Nick!"

Jonas, 28, captioned the selfie, "That's the plan! Thanks for the note @regejean."

Nick Jonas/Instagram Stories

Hopefully the tradition will continue as the next host was announced to be former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph on March 27.

