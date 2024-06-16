Nick Jonas is making his return to The Great White Way!

The Jonas Brothers singer, 31, is set to return to Broadway as the star of The Last Five Years. Starring alongside the "Lovebug" singer in the two-person show is Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren. The production, slated for spring 2025, will be the first-ever Broadway run for the show, written by Jason Robert Brown.

Whitney White is slated to direct the new production. Brown has also written new music for the project.

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas to star in the new Broadway production of 'The Last Five Years.' - Jean Roy

"The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie (Jonas) and aspiring actress Cathy (Warren), as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an 'extraordinary and jubilant' (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge," the play's synopsis reads, per a press release.

Jonas and Warren each celebrated the news on their respective Instagram accounts, sharing the first official post from the show's social media.

"Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren star in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Whitney White. Sign up now for first access to tickets: TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com 📸: @normanjeanroy," the caption read.

The replies were met with celebratory messages from Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra, the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account and Sarah Hyland.

Jonas' return to Broadway comes over a decade since his appearance in 2012's revival of How to Succeed in Business. As a child, the "Jealous" singer also took the stage in productions of A Christmas Carol, Annie Get Your Gun and Les Misérables.

In 2023, Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, had a five-night residency on Broadway. For her part, Warren is no stranger to the stage, as she won a Tony for her portrayal of Tina Tuner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The 37-year-old actress has also appeared onstage in Shuffle Along.

The Last Five Years was reimagined for the big screen in 2014. The film adaptation starred Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Jonas and Warren are set to take the stage together as presenters on Sunday at the 2024 Tony Awards.

