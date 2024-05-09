Priyanka Chopra Shares a 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has nothing but praise for her leading man, Nick Jonas!

On Thursday, the Citadel star penned a sweet tribute to her husband via Instagram, as he starts filming his new movie, Power Ballad.

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. 🤩❤️🙌

#johncarney #paulrudd @nickjonas 📸 @anthonymandler for Spaceman," Priyanka wrote.

The post was set to Nick's solo song, "This Is Heaven," and featured a picture of the singer from his Spaceman era.

Nick and his brother, Joe Jonas, both liked the post.

On Thursday, Nick celebrated his first day on the set of the film.

"Glad to be back to work. First day on the set of Power Ballad. #letsgetit," he wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of the official film script.

According to Deadline, Power Ballad -- which also stars Paul Rudd -- will "chart the story of a wedding singer (Rudd), a rock star (Jonas), and the song that comes between them."

Nick Jonas shared a picture from the set of his upcoming film Power Ballad. - Instagram/Nick Jonas

Priyanka's latest post dedicated to her man -- who she's been married to since 2018 -- comes after he took to his Instagram Story in March to gush over her look from the Bulgari event in Mumbai, India.

Nick's return to work comes after he and the Jonas Brothers postponed last week's remaining Mexico City shows, after he came down with the flu. The Jonas Brothers also shared that they would be pushing back the European dates of their The Tour, as each of the members have projects to work on this summer.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For her part, Priyanka just wrapped her film, Heads of State.

Earlier this week, the actress celebrated the end of shooting the Prime Video film with a montage video featuring her and Nick's 2-year-old daughter, Malti -- who was with her mother through the filming process -- and some of her castmates.

"And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism," she wrote. "That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

In April, while promoting the Disneynature documentary Tiger, which she narrates, Priyanka spoke to ET about being the "protective mom" and the support system she has around her which includes her family and her husband.

"I feel very blessed with being surrounded by incredible family and my team," she told ET when asked if she could relate to a young mother tiger from the film, who is forced to be fierce on her own.

