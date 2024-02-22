Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' little bird loves the outdoors!

On Wednesday, the Citadel actress shared a series of videos documenting their 2-year-old daughter, Malti's, first hike.

"The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day. ❤️😍🙏🏽," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka's post began with a picture of Malti -- who wears a cute animal-print shirt and black pants combo -- looking over a bridge. In the video that follows, Malti eagerly walks down the bridge and stops to admire some trees and the mud under her feet. In the clips that follow, Priyanka holds Malti's hand during the car ride, and asks her where they are going.

"Hike," the adorable tot replies.

The Love Again star's post also included a pic of her and Malti sipping juice while they take a rest from their outdoor adventure, and ends with a video of Malti holding her mommy's hand while she explores the grassy scenery.

In the comments, Nick -- who is currently overseas on The Tour with the Jonas Brothers -- reacted to his daughter's day out in nature with a sweet heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka has been documenting her baby girl's milestones as of late. Over the weekend, the proud mom shared a sweet picture from the moment Malti went down the slide by herself.

"R u kidding me?! 🥹😍 @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy," she wrote. "I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw 📸- @helenacassilly."

In January, the "Vacation Eyes" singer and the actress marked their daughter's second birthday with a sweet Elmo birthday party.

Nick, 31, and Priyanka, 41, shared that they welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022. In the months that followed, the pair revealed that Malti spent 100 days in the NICU following her birth.

In a candid interview from April 2023, Priyanka opened up about their daughter's health journey.

"I don’t even know how I'll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me," she told Elle. "I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is -- to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that's all I want to do."

