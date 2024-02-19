Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a sucker for her and Nick Jonas' daughter's latest milestone!

On Saturday, the Citadel actress shared a candid shot of their 2-year-old daughter, Malti, after she marked a new playtime milestone at a birthday party.

"R u kidding me?! 🥹😍 @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw 📸- @helenacassilly."

In the photo, Priyanka and Nick's baby girl wears a green knit two-piece outfit, as the white and black balls surround her. Clearly impressed by her landing, Malti flashes a big grin.

Nick, 31, and Priyanka, 41, welcomed their daughter in 2022 -- via surrogate. The pair have been open about the health issues Malti faced in the early days of her life, which saw her spend over 100 days in the NICU after her birth. However, the pair recently celebrated their baby girl's second birthday, which they marked with a Elmo-themed birthday party.

Nick marked his own milestone over the weekend with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. On Saturday, the Jonas Brothers returned home to New Jersey --- and took the stage inside of MetLife Stadium -- for the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

Prior to the game, in which the New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, the trio performed some of their biggest hits including "Burnin' Up," When You Look Me in the Eyes," and "Waffle House," for fans in the stadium and in Verizon’s exclusive hotspot section.

After the chilly performance, Nick took to Instagram to celebrate the big (and chilly) night he shared with his brothers.

"A dream come true playing @metlifestadium last night with my brothers. Forever grateful. Special shoutout to @perfectmomentsports for bringing the heat when I needed it the most 😂," he wrote.

The Jonas Brothers are set to hit the road for the second leg of The Tour which kicks-off Feb 22 in the Philippines.

