Nick Jonas didn't hesitate when it came to reacting to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest post!

On Saturday, the Citadel actress shared a series of photos from her appearance at the Bulgari event in Mumbai, India.

"Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people… Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri its always so much fun together. Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always ❤️#Bulgari #BulgariHighJewelry," the 41-year-old actress wrote.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

The photo led with a close up shot of Priyanka in a mauve cutout dress as she shows off the Bulgari necklace hugging her neckline. In the comments, her husband wrote "Dear God," alongside the dripping sweat emoji.

Over on his respective Instagram Story, the "Burnin' Up" singer shared his wife's post, with the comment, "Are You Kidding Me @priyankachopra." Along with the picture was the red face with sweat emoji.

Nick, 31, wasn't the only person who took notice of his wife's beauty. Sofia Vergara took to the comments to react to the photo carousel writing, "Wow."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, spent their weekend on separate sides of the world. Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were in Houston, Texas as part of the Houston Rodeo -- where they performed on Friday. Priyanka and Nick's 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, traveled to India on the same day.

"Last night was a movie. Thank you to the record setting nearly 76,000 @rodeohouston crowd that gave us the memory of a lifetime. We love you Texas. YEEHAW 🤠 @jonasbrothers," Nick captioned a series of photos of him and his brothers (in cowboy hats) during the event.

