Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are counting their blessings. The couple is sharing a look at their trip to India with 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie, including a visit to the Ram Mandir.

In a carousel of photos and videos shared by Priyanka, the proud parents are seen arriving at the temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as they offered prayers and sought blessings for their family. Priyanka wore a yellow saree for the occasion, Nick donned a white kurta, and Malti was dressed in a peach outfit with a matching headband -- and toddler-friendly white Crocs with plenty of charms. All three ensembles included floral detailing.

"Blessings for the little one and the family," Priyanka wrote in her caption.

The construction and opening of Ram Mandir has been marred by controversy, as it stands on top of a former holy site, NBC News reports. Opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, the outlet reported at the time that the $217 million structure honoring Lord Ram is expected to become a tourist hub not unlike a Hindu version of Italy's the Vatican.

According to Hindustan Times, Priyanka and Malti arrived in Mumbai, India, last Thursday, with Nick following them on Friday.

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared photos from a Holi event hosted by Bulgari. For the occasion, the 41-year-old actress stunned in a mauve cut-out dress showing off a Bulgari necklace hugging her neckline. In the comments, her 31-year-old husband wrote, "Dear God," alongside the dripping sweat emoji.

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, spent that weekend on separate sides of the world. Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were in Houston, Texas, as part of the Houston Rodeo, where they performed. The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of their world tour and are scheduled to hit São Paulo, Brazil, next on April 16.

RELATED CONTENT: