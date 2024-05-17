Nick Jonas Reveals New Buzz Cut With Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas is debuting a new 'do.

On Friday, the Jonas Brothers member showed off his newly buzzed head on Instagram.

"Lately," he captioned his carousel post.

In the first photo, Nick poses for a mirror selfie with his long, brunette curls still intact. The second shot shows the buzz cut in progress, as someone's hand is in the frame holding a buzzer. In the third photo, Nick debuts his new look while posing with his 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Some commenters pointed out that the dark curls are not completely lost.

"Malti took your curls. She's the cutest," one fan wrote.

"He said 'copy and paste' and then there was malti," a comment with more than 500 likes reads.

"She has your eyes AND your curls😍 😍😍😍," another fan commented.

A close-up selfie of the father-daughter duo especially highlights their resemblance.

The Instagram post also featured content unrelated to his hair, including a golfing video and a picture of a pint of beer.

Priyanka actually unveiled the new haircut last week on Instagram in a "husband appreciation post" celebrating Nick's first day on the set of his new film, Power Ballad, in Dublin, Ireland.

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. 🤩❤️🙌 #johncarney #paulrudd @nickjonas 📸 @anthonymandler for Spaceman," the Citadel star captioned her post.

The post was set to Nick's solo song, "This Is Heaven," and featured a picture of the singer from his Spaceman era.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are always supporting each other. They recently took a trip with their daughter to India, which included a visit to the Ram Madir temple for prayers.

Priyanka opened up to ET in April about having a great support system.

Said the actress, "I feel very blessed with, you know, being surrounded by incredible family and friends, and my team."

