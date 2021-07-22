Nick Jonas Wipes Out on BMX Bike in 'Olympic Dreams' Special, Is Hospitalized for Fractured Rib
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Big Wins and Touching Tributes
Martinez Twins: Inside Their Road to the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards (E…
Gabby Barrett Talks Motherhood and New Music (Exclusive)
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
H.E.R. on Playing the Drums and Performing ‘Back of My Mind’ at …
BET Awards 2021: Everything You Missed on Black Hollywood’s Most…
Asher Angel on Joining ‘HSMTMTS,’ ‘Shazam! 2,’ New Music and Bei…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (E…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
98 Degrees Talks Creating New Music and Being Inspired by Elvis …
Quanesha Burks on Manifesting Her Way to the 2021 Olympics (Excl…
Jacob Sartorius Talks Dating, Making Mature Music and Hopes of W…
Lil Nas X on His Red Carpet Costume Change, Pride Month and the …
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
Behind the Scenes of Joey McIntyre and Debbie Gibson’s ‘Lost In …
Chris Pratt on the Secret to His Happy Marriage With Katherine S…
Brian Kelley on the Inspiration Behind His New Album 'Sunshine S…
Chase Rice Shows Off His 152-Acre Farm and Talks Famous Country …
Nick Jonas took a nasty spill on Wednesday night's NBC special, Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers. The pre-taped event saw Nick competing with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, in a series of Olympic sports including track and field, gymnastics, and BMX biking.
During the BMX portion of the special, Nick hit a curve and went down hard, causing both of his brothers to collide with him and fall as well. But it was clear as he went to get up that this wasn't just a normal fall.
"F**ked up my back," the 28-year-old performer said, kneeling on the ground in pain.
As his brothers asked him several times if he was OK, Nick replied, "Yeah, I think my rib's f**ked up too."
An ambulance was then brought to the set as a grimacing Nick was loaded inside.
The actual injury and taping took place back in May, and Nick opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the time about the accident.
"Yeah, a little spill, fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I am feeling really lucky," the "Chains" singer shared at the time. "Probably could have been a little worse, but all is good, I am recovering nicely."
As to what exactly happened that caused the fall, Nick told ET, "Something just got caught, dirt on the bike and just tumbled. But again, I feel good, surprisingly, all things considered. I was back in my Voice chair right away, kind of said, 'Listen, I'm not going to let this slow me down.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Nick Jonas Shock a Fan Wearing a Jonas Brothers T-Shirt
Nick Jonas Reveals Which Brother Had a Role in His 'Brutal' Rib Injury
Nick Jonas Is Feeling 'Amazing' After Recovering From On-Set Injury