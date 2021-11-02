Nick Lachey is a proud husband.

The 98 Degrees singer and his three children moved to Hawaii after his wife, Vanessa Lachey, landed a major role on NCIS: Hawaii. Nick couldn't be happier for Vanessa, whose character, Jane Tennant, is the first female special agent in charge in the entire franchisee.

"She's been a special agent in charge of our house for a decade, so I'm used to it," Nick tells ET's Nischelle Turner while guest hosting Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight from Hawaii. "It's an incredible honor for her. She's embraced the responsibility of what that means to take on that kind of a role and she's loving it."

"[She] worked [her] entire career for this moment. This is her moment, which is why we're all here to embrace this opportunity with her and to see what she's doing and see how she prepares for this day in and day out, how much she cares about her castmates and crew and the way she takes care of them," he continues. "She's an incredible person and this is her time to shine. It's very cool to be on the sidelines watching that happen."

Vanessa previously told ET how she had Nick's full support when packing their bags and heading to Hawaii for her history-making role. Their only worry was how their three children -- sons Camden, 8, and Phoenix, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 6 -- would feel about the big move. But as Nick tells ET, they have already become island kids and are loving the sandy beaches.

"You wake up to this every day. You look out the window and see this and surfers and waves and sunrise. It's paradise," Nick marvels. "You worry about your kids, and they just hit the ground running. They love it here, they love their school, they love their new friends. When you look at the whole thing, it couldn't have gone much smoother than it's gone."

While the kids haven't gotten into surfing yet, Nick shares that Cam is playing soccer and going to play baseball in the spring. "But you know, they love the beach, they're kids, they love to be in the sand. They love to head over to the Disney resort from time to time and ride the waterslides," he shares. "Every day they wake up, throw shorts on and go to school, and they're island kids now."

There's no doubt the Lachey family is living the sweet life. While Vanessa continues kicking butt on the NCIS spinoff, which already earned a full season, Nick can be seen on the new singing competition show Alter Ego. On the Fox show, contestants reinvent themselves and perform like never before as their dream avatar. Nick, along with Alanis Morissette, Grimes and will.i.am, serve as judges.

"I was like, this is never going to work! I was the biggest skeptic going into this thing," Nick reveals of his initial reaction to learning about the concept. "And I’m not a technologically savvy guy. I literally said that on the judging panel. I don't understand half of what's going on."

"But the way the technology comes together, with the talent and the performance, and you sit there and feel like you're watching a concert," Nick states. "To perform this through this alter ego has freed up something in them and you're seeing incredible performances from incredibly talented people and their personal stories, which by the way, the judges don't know anything about."

As for working with the other judges, Nick says he's in great company.

"Will is somebody who gravitates to the technology, he understands it, he's very into it. Grimes, she's so into this stuff that I've never felt older in my life. I'm like the old guy on the panel!" he laughs. "And Alanis is truly one of the iconic legends of my generation of music."

"I think the cool thing about it is we all have a different perspective on music and on performing and we bring those different perspectives to the show," he adds.

Alter Ego airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

