Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Announce Slime-Filled NFL 'Nickmas' Game

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports announced plans on Friday for the second Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, a slime-filled Christmas Day event geared toward the whole family. The news coincided with Nickelodeon's renewal of NFL Slimetime, the two-time Sports Emmy-nominated weekly show.

The NFL Nickmas Game will take place on Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET, between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The full 2023 NFL schedule was also released on Thursday night.

Per the press release, the Nickmas celebration will feature "a special slime-filled Christmas Day game tailored for kids and families."

We can’t wait for this Christmas gift.



The @Raiders and @Chiefs will celebrate the holiday against each other on @CBS, @paramountplus, and a special slime-filled presentation on @nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/dUgMI0AO4R — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 11, 2023

Fans of the fun times need not to wait until the to get started. NFL Slimetime will return for a third season on Nickelodeon in September, coinciding with the start of football season on Sept. 8. Hosted by CBS Sports analyst and former NFL standout Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Young Dylan, the series will "continue to feature Nick-ified highlights, expert advice and special guest appearances for kids and families to enjoy together," the release reads.

"CBS Sports' presentation of the Christmas Day game will be broadcast on The CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, while the special slime-filled presentation for family-viewing fun will air exclusively on Nickelodeon," it continued.

Last year's Nickmas game featured SpongeBob tie-ins and holiday-themed special effects, but the slime addition will be new for 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Fully Cleared to Return to Football

See Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Play Football on the Beach

Kristin Cavallari Reveals the Football Star She Dated in High School

Paul Rudd and Lookalike Son Jack Obsess Over Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery