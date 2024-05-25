Nicki Minaj has been arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport while on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

The "Barbie World" rapper took to social media Saturday and shared two videos, the first of which she posted on Instagram showing her recording from inside her van and speaking to what appears to be an airport official. The video starts mid-conversation, and you can hear Minaj ask, "Tell me again."

The official says, "Police officer told me we have to offload all the luggage and search everything."

The official apologizes for the inconvenience, prompting Minaj to ask why police didn't search her luggage before it was loaded on the plane. The official says it was a "random" check, though he also says it was prompted after the police officer said Minaj filmed him.

"He asked me do I have any more in those purses and I said no," Minaj says, though it's unclear what she means by having "any more."

Minaj added, "They took my bags and took it on the plane."

The official apologizes again, and a cordial Minaj responds, "Of course."

But in video captured from Minaj's Instagram Live session (and shared on X), the rapper is seen surrounded by police officers as she's told she's under arrest. The video begins with Minaj asking where she's going, to which a police officer responds with, "We have to go to the police station," which the officer says is five minutes away.

The police officer says the process will be quick and they'll try to get her on her way to her next show. As Minaj continues asking more questions the officer tells her, "You're under arrest."

"Oh, so I'm under arrest?" Minaj asks, to which the officer responds with, "Yes."

Minaj asks why she's under arrest, but the police officer doesn't offer an explanation.

Two police officers ask her to stop filming and order her to get inside the waiting police van. Minaj responds by saying she's waiting for her lawyer. The officer, holding what is presumably Minaj's passport, tells the rapper she can contact her lawyer at the police precinct. Minaj, while still filming, then walks into the police van. The video ends after the doors are shut.

At this point it's unclear what led to Minaj's arrest. ET has reached out to her rep for comment. But a local news outlet reported she was arrested for possession of drugs. On her X account, Minaj tweeted, "now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

She had also previously tweeted, "This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal."

That same outlet reported Minaj performed in Amsterdam this week, though she's scheduled to perform Saturday in Manchester, England at Co-Op Live. She's due at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on June 2.

