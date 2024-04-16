These sneaks have our heartbeat runnin' away.
Listen up, Barbz: Nicki Minaj — Barbie herself — has a new sneaker line out that naturally embraces all things pink. The star has not only been touring the world, but she's also been dreaming up sneaker designs her fans will love.
Minaj's first-ever sneaker line is in collaboration with vegan sneaker and apparel brand Loci. The Pink Friday 2 rapper's new men's and women's sneakers combine street aesthetics with high fashion. There's a stamp on the tongue of each shoe depicting Minaj as the Queen of Rap and embracing the British roots of Loci.
An apparent owner and partner in the shoe line, Minaj says they're an "absolute dream come true" on Instagram.
The Barbie World rapper's sneaks come in shades of pink and more, plus high-top and low-top styles. Pick up these Minaj fan collector items below. And be sure to shop ASAP before they sell out!
Neo x Nicki Minaj in White
These '90s basketball-style shoes come in Minaj's signature pink.
Atom x Nicki Minaj in White
Embrace an '80s skate culture vibe with these pink sneakers.
Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Metallic Navy
These colorful sneaks are inspired by the running shoes of the '80s.
Apex x Nicki Minaj in White
These chunky sneakers have just a hint of pink.
Atom x Nicki Minaj in Pink
These sneakers bring a romantic pink and red color combo.
Neo x Nicki Minaj in Black
These black sneakers are easier to keep looking clean.
Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in White
These hi-tops make a statement in a bold blue.
Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Cream
Purple, cream and fuchsia brighten up this shoe.
Apex x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia
Step out in Barbie style in these sneakers with a chunky fuchsia sole.
Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia
You'll be pretty in pink in these fuchsia hi-tops.
Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Red
These red hot hi-tops need to be added to your wardrobe ASAP.