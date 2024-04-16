Listen up, Barbz: Nicki Minaj — Barbie herself — has a new sneaker line out that naturally embraces all things pink. The star has not only been touring the world, but she's also been dreaming up sneaker designs her fans will love.

Minaj's first-ever sneaker line is in collaboration with vegan sneaker and apparel brand Loci. The Pink Friday 2 rapper's new men's and women's sneakers combine street aesthetics with high fashion. There's a stamp on the tongue of each shoe depicting Minaj as the Queen of Rap and embracing the British roots of Loci.

Shop Nicki Minaj x Loci

An apparent owner and partner in the shoe line, Minaj says they're an "absolute dream come true" on Instagram.

The Barbie World rapper's sneaks come in shades of pink and more, plus high-top and low-top styles. Pick up these Minaj fan collector items below. And be sure to shop ASAP before they sell out!

Loci