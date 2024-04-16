Style

Nicki Minaj Launches a Barbie-Pink Sneaker Collaboration With Loci: Shop High-Top and Low-Top Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nicki Minaj
Loci
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:24 AM PDT, April 16, 2024

These sneaks have our heartbeat runnin' away.

Listen up, Barbz: Nicki Minaj — Barbie herself — has a new sneaker line out that naturally embraces all things pink. The star has not only been touring the world, but she's also been dreaming up sneaker designs her fans will love.

Minaj's first-ever sneaker line is in collaboration with vegan sneaker and apparel brand Loci. The Pink Friday 2 rapper's new men's and women's sneakers combine street aesthetics with high fashion. There's a stamp on the tongue of each shoe depicting Minaj as the Queen of Rap and embracing the British roots of Loci.

Shop Nicki Minaj x Loci

An apparent owner and partner in the shoe line, Minaj says they're an "absolute dream come true" on Instagram.

The Barbie World rapper's sneaks come in shades of pink and more, plus high-top and low-top styles. Pick up these Minaj fan collector items below. And be sure to shop ASAP before they sell out!

Neo x Nicki Minaj in White

Neo x Nicki Minaj in White
Loci

Neo x Nicki Minaj in White

These '90s basketball-style shoes come in Minaj's signature pink.

Atom x Nicki Minaj in White

Atom x Nicki Minaj in White
Loci

Atom x Nicki Minaj in White

Embrace an '80s skate culture vibe with these pink sneakers.

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Metallic Navy

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Metallic Navy
Loci

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Metallic Navy

These colorful sneaks are inspired by the running shoes of the '80s.

Apex x Nicki Minaj in White

Apex x Nicki Minaj in White
Loci

Apex x Nicki Minaj in White

These chunky sneakers have just a hint of pink.

Atom x Nicki Minaj in Pink

Atom x Nicki Minaj in Pink
Loci

Atom x Nicki Minaj in Pink

These sneakers bring a romantic pink and red color combo.

Neo x Nicki Minaj in Black

Neo x Nicki Minaj in Black
Loci

Neo x Nicki Minaj in Black

These black sneakers are easier to keep looking clean.

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in White

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in White
Loci

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in White

These hi-tops make a statement in a bold blue. 

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Cream

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Cream
Loci

Fusion x Nicki Minaj in Cream

Purple, cream and fuchsia brighten up this shoe.

Apex x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia

Apex x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia
Loci

Apex x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia

Step out in Barbie style in these sneakers with a chunky fuchsia sole.

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia
Loci

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Fuchsia

You'll be pretty in pink in these fuchsia hi-tops.

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Red

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Red
Loci

Atom Hi x Nicki Minaj in Red

These red hot hi-tops need to be added to your wardrobe ASAP.

Loci

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear This Spring

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

Best Lists

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

Stunning Wedding Shoes for Spring Weddings

Style

Stunning Wedding Shoes for Spring Weddings

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

Best Lists

Just Dink It: Best Pickleball Shoes to Pick Up for Spring

Tags:

Latest News