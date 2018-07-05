Nicky Hilton, Amber Heard and More Slay the Front Row at Valentino -- See their Looks!

Paris Couture Week is still going strong and continues to deliver stunning celebrity looks we can't handle!

Valentino's front row saw A-listers like actress Amber Heard, socialite Nicky Hilton, Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross and style star Olivia Palermo wearing the designer as they attended the show to view its fall 2018 couture collection, which did not disappoint one bit with jaw-dropping colorful creations and gravity-defying hair.

Heard arrived in a printed shirt dress, cowboy-inspired boots and an edgy side-swept hairdo.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Hilton was a vision in hot pink via a long-sleeve high-neck ruffled gown.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Ross stunned in a flowy plunging white number with dolman sleeves, slouchy leather boots and statement gold ear dusters.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Palermo popped in red! The brunette cutie was playful in a bright high-low halter frock with a scalloped hem and metallic platform sandals.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

While fellow style stars were in Paris, Kendall Jenner got cozy with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons. See them spend July 4th together in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Couture Week: The Chicest Celebrity Looks You Can't Miss

Penelope Cruz Is the New Face of Chanel and Looks Gorgeous in Pink at the Couture Show

Mandy Moore Steals the Show in Fashion-Forward Looks at Paris Couture Week -- See Her Outfits!