Nicolas Cage Talks Being Married 5 Times, Praises Wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage on When He Knew Wife Riko Shibata Was the One
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…
Music Stars Who Made Major Moves in 2021
'Yellowstone': Luke Grimes Teases What's in Store for Kayce and …
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Breaks Down That Epic Prom Fight and …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
When it comes to what Nicolas Cage cares about the most in his life right now, the first person he mentions is none other than his wife, Riko Shibata.
"I'm really happily married," the 58-year-old actor tells the Los Angeles Times. "I know five is a lot. But I think I got it right this time."
The Academy Award winner, who has earned Oscar buzz for his role in Pig, and Shibata, 27, tied the knot in February 2021 at Wynn Las Vegas. They're currently expecting their first child together. This will be Cage's third child. He's the father to Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
Prior to marrying Shibata, his fifth wife, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike (married in March 2019 and divorced in June 2019).
ET spoke with Cage back in July, where he recalled meeting Shibata in Japan.
"We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common," Cage told ET at the time. "She likes animals, too, so I asked her, 'Do you have any pets?' And she said, 'Yes, I have flying squirrels.' She had two sugar gliders... I thought, 'That's it. This could work out.'"
Such is his love for animals, Cage told the L.A. Times that his 4-year-old Maine Coon cat named Merlin is his "best friend." He also has another cat named Teegra, but it's his pet crow, Hoogan, that has Cage cracking up. Cage told the outlet that Hoogan "lives in a geodesic dome" at his Las Vegas home.
"He has taken to calling me names ... it’s comical, at least, it is to me,” Cage says.
“When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, 'A—.'" he quips. "Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth."
RELATED CONTENT:
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting First Baby Together
Nicolas Cage Shares His Thoughts on 'Rust' Shooting
Nicolas Cage Reacts to Possible Oscar Buzz for Acclaimed Role in 'Pig'
Nicolas Cage and His Wife Pose for First Magazine Cover Together
How Flying Squirrels Had a Hand in Nicolas Cage and Wife's Love Story