Nicolas Cage has been having quite the spooky year. He first went on a "phantasmagoric" and bloody quest for revenge against a cult in Mandy, and now, he faces the vengeful spirit of his dead wife in the twisty supernatural thriller, Between Worlds. ET has your first look at the trailer, in which truck driver Joe (Cage) meets a woman with mysterious powers who inadvertently summon Joe's late wife from the spirit realm.

"Working with Nic was a fantastic filmmaking experience," director Maria Pulera tells ET. "He improvised with the material to put his own spin on the dialogue and overall character presentation giving an unpredictable and raw performance that other actors shy away from. He was fearless and the results feel purely driven by deep and true emotions."

Between Worlds, which co-stars Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell, Garrett Clayton and Lydia Hearst, premiered at Fantastic Fest earlier this year and is in theaters and On Demand on Dec. 21.

