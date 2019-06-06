Nicole Curran is trying to calm the Beyhive.

The wife of Joe Lacob, the owner of the Golden State Warriors, took to Instagram on Thursday after an awkward video of her leaning over Beyonce to talk to JAY-Z at Game 3 of the NBA Finals went viral.

"Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight," Curran wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room. "First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan."

"All of this has been taken out of context," she continued. "I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this."

During the video in question, Curran can be seen leaning over Beyonce in order to speak to Jay. Many members of Beyonce's devoted fan base determined that the "Formation" singer gave Curran a look, resulting in many a reaction being shared online.

"I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me," one Twitter user wrote alongside the clip.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

"Y’all see how Beyoncé lowkey tried to bump her at the end? She was not having it😂," another Twitter user wrote.

Y’all see how Beyoncé lowkey tried to bump her at the end? She was not having it😂 https://t.co/UWkcYEGAxL — T. (@ToyaOna) June 6, 2019

The Warriors ended up falling short to the Toronto Raptors, who won with a score of 123 to 109 and now lead the best of seven series 2 to 1. The Oakland, California, based team will try to even the series in Game 4 on Friday night.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals -- Find Out Why Twitter Is Going Wild

Hear Beyonce as Nala in New Trailer for 'The Lion King'

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Rock Stunning 'Lion King'-Inspired Outfits to Tina Knowles' Gala

Related Gallery