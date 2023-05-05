Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming espionage series, Special Ops: Lioness (formerly Lioness), and Paramount+ has released official photos.

Based on a real-life program, the series follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

Saldaña, Kidman and De Oliveira will be joined by Morgan Freeman in the cast, along with Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier and Michael Kelly.

Saldaña and Kidman will also serve as executive producers, alongside Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Special Ops: Lioness was first announced in February 2022 with Saldaña tapped as the series lead. Nearly a year later, Kidman -- who was originally involved solely as an EP -- added actor to her duties when she signed on for a role.

See the official photos below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+

