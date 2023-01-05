Nicole Kidman to Star in CIA Drama 'Lioness' for Paramount Plus
Nicole Kidman is moving from behind the camera to in front of it.
The Oscar winner has signed on to star in Paramount+'s upcoming CIA drama, Lioness, opposite Zoe Saldana, it was announced Thursday. Kidman was previously attached as an executive producer through her production company, Blossom Films.
From creator Taylor Sheridan, Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldana portrays Joe, the station chief of the program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.
Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.
Lioness also stars Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur and Jonah Wharton.
Executive producers include Sheridan, Saldana and Kidman, along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.
