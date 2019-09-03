The British GQ Men of the Year Awards are here!

Stars flocked to the Tate Modern in London, England, on Tuesday for the annual awards show in association with Hugo Boss -- and brought their best looks to the red carpet.

From smart suits to stunning gowns, celebs like Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham, Rita Ora, James Middleton and more brought their fashion A-game, turning heads in standout ensembles.

The night's host, Michael Sheen, also sported his best duds on the carpet, while David Beckham, who was honored with the Editor's Award, lived up to his wife's "Posh" nickname.

Here are the looks you need to see from the carpet.

Nicole Kidman

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

The Big Little Lies star wowed in a showstopping yellow Ralph & Russo couture gown, featuring a turtleneck and white paisley patterns.

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

It wasn't just date night for the Beckhams, who decided to bring their oldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn, to the show.

Elle Fanning

Mike Marsland/WireImage

The 21-year-old actress sported a strapless semi-sheer gown, which was embellished with pink floral embroidery.

Sam Smith

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

The "Dancing With a Stranger" singer wasn't afraid to add some height to his look, as he paired his black suit with patent leather heeled boots.

Rita Ora

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Ora commanded attention as she walked down the carpet in a lingerie-inspired ensemble.

Kylie Minogue

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The singer, who was honored with the night's Icon Award, rocked a thigh-high slit in a beautiful Grecian gown.

Naomi Campbell

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Campbell slays no matter what she wears, and she knows it!

James Middleton

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The award for the best accessory of the night goes to Kate Middleton's brother, who brought his dog to the event.

Richard Madden

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Bodyguard star couldn't have looked more dapper on the carpet.

See more on the British GQ Men of the Year Awards in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Charles Cracks Jokes While Being Honored at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen & More Celebs Ooze Sex Appeal at 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Bella Hadid Stuns in Plunging Gown at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Related Gallery