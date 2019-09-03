Nicole Kidman, David and Victoria Beckham & More Standout Looks From the GQ Men of the Year Awards
The GQ Men of the Year Awards are here!
Stars flocked to the Tate Modern in London, England, on Tuesday for the annual awards show in association with Hugo Boss -- and brought their best looks to the red carpet.
From smart suits to stunning gowns, celebs like Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham, Rita Ora, James Middleton and more brought their fashion A-game, turning heads in standout ensembles.
The night's host, Michael Sheen, also sported his best duds on the carpet, while David Beckham, who was honored with the Editor's Award, lived up to his wife's "Posh" nickname.
Here are the looks you need to see from the carpet.
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies star wowed in a showstopping yellow Ralph & Russo couture gown, featuring a turtleneck and white paisley patterns.
David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
It wasn't just date night for the Beckhams, who decided to bring their oldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn, to the show.
Elle Fanning
The 21-year-old actress sported a strapless semi-sheer gown, which was embellished with pink floral embroidery.
Sam Smith
The "Dancing With a Stranger" singer wasn't afraid to add some height to his look, as he paired his black suit with patent leather heeled boots.
Rita Ora
Ora commanded attention as she walked down the carpet in a lingerie-inspired ensemble.
Kylie Minogue
The singer, who was honored with the night's Icon Award, rocked a thigh-high slit in a beautiful Grecian gown.
Naomi Campbell
Campbell slays no matter what she wears, and she knows it!
James Middleton
The award for the best accessory of the night goes to Kate Middleton's brother, who brought his dog to the event.
Richard Madden
The Bodyguard star couldn't have looked more dapper on the carpet.
See more on the GQ Men of the Year Awards in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Charles Cracks Jokes While Being Honored at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Zendaya, Chrissy Teigen & More Celebs Ooze Sex Appeal at 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards
Bella Hadid Stuns in Plunging Gown at GQ Men of the Year Awards