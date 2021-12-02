Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Husband Keith Urban, Calls Him Her 'Rock' (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman can't help but gush over her husband, Keith Urban. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Kidman at the premiere of her new film, Being the Ricardos, where she shared how grateful she is to have him in her life.
"I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude," Kidman told ET. "He's my rock. He's my everything."
Kidman is not shy about singing her husband's praises. ET spoke to the loved-up couple at the 2021 CMA Awards, where the actress shared what she loves most about her husband.
"I just love watching him play," she shared, adding that she would be singing and dancing during his performance, "because that's what I do when he plays."
While Kidman did not have the country superstar by her side Thursday night, she did pose hand-in-hand on the red carpet with her on-screen husband, Javier Bardem. The pair play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's latest production.
While channeling the comedic icon had its challenges, Kidman admittedly loved playing Ball, sharing that the iconic I Love Lucy grape scene was her favorite to film.
"Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favorite]." she expressed.
"Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologize for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologize for that,'" Kidman added. "Which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that. But also then as a physical comedian she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."
Being the Ricardos arrives in theaters Dec. 10 and streams Dec. 21 on Prime Video. See more in the video below.
