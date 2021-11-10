Nicole Kidman Fawns Over Keith Urban, Talks Playing Lucille Ball at 2021 CMA Awards (Exclusive)
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were one stunning couple at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. The longtime loves attended the show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Urban is set to perform his new single, "Wild Hearts."
ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the couple while on the red carpet, where Urban shared that his performance is a shout out to "everybody who comes to this town, everybody I've ever met who came here to make records, be on the radio."
With Kidman at his side, the actress shared what she loves most about her husband. "I just love watching him play, love love," she expressed, adding that she would be singing and dancing during his performance.
Just earlier in the day, a new Being the Ricardos trailer dropped, which shows Kidman as Lucille Ball.
"It was so much fun. I love that woman," she shared. "It was really, really hard because as I got to know her I just fell in love with her." She added that it was so rewarding and that she got to know the late comedian's daughter really well.
The couple last attended the show in 2019 where Kidman made headlines for dancing and singing along in the audience to some of the country performers, including Luke Combs and Reba McEntire.
Kidman celebrated Urban's birthday last month by sharing a sweet kissing photo with her husband.
"Happiest of birthdays my love 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️," she wrote at the time.
Similarly back in June, Urban posted in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary, writing, "Happy anniversary baby girl!!!!!!! My life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today ♥️♥️🌹🌹."
Back in September, Urban told ET that Kidman had a "life-changing" influence on his life. Watch the clip below for more.
