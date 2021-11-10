Keith Urban Performs at 2021 CMA Awards -- and Nicole Kidman Is Loving It!
Feeling the love! Keith Urban lit up the stage at this year's CMA Awards to the delight of wife Nicole Kidman.
Urban rocked the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday with a performance of his new single, "Wild Hearts."
As the celebrated country crooner belted out his tune, Kidman watched on from the audience with an adorable love in her eyes.
The Oscar-winner danced along with the tune as she sat at their table in the audience alongside Jennifer Hudson. The life-affirming, high-energy performance was met with a standing ovation from the entire arena, and Kidman applauded with joy.
ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the couple while on the red carpet ahead of the show, where Urban shared that his performance is a shout out to "everybody who comes to this town, everybody I've ever met who came here to make records, be on the radio."
With Kidman at his side, the actress shared what she loves most about her husband. "I just love watching him play, love love," she shared with a smile.
Urban recently spoke with ET back in September, and dished on his Las Vegas residency and the support he's been getting from his lady love as they spend time together in Sin City.
"There's a lot of good things to do, there's a lot of good restaurants here actually," Urban said. And while he's not a gambler, he told ET that Kidman knows exactly what she's doing when she hits the casino floor.
"I don't gamble," he shared. "It would not go well, my wife's much better at it than me, so I leave it to her. She knows how to do it."
Urban also praised Kidman for being a huge influence on his happiness, calling her support "life-changing."
Check out the video below to hear more.
For more on this year's CMA Awards, check out our full winners list here!
