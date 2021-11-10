Blake Shelton Delivers a Passionate Rendition of His Hit 'Come Back as a Country Boy' at CMA Awards
Blake Shelton channeled his inner country boy with a passionate rendition of his down-home track, "Come Back as a Country Boy," at the 55th annual CMA Awards. Shelton performed the country anthem, live from the Bridgestone arena in Nashville on Wednesday night alongside Jenee Fleenor, who won the Musician of the Year award earlier in the night.
The 10-time CMA Award winner set the scene on stage with a backdrop that mimicked his fiery music video for the hit track.
Noticeably absent at the event was Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, who just wrapped her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl, over the weekend.
Shelton and his new bride delivered a touching duet of of their track, "Happy Anywhere," during the final performance of Stefani's 57-show run.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer posted footage from the epic finale, including their sweet serenade, writing,"@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️."
Shelton re-posted Stefani's video along with a congratulatory message for the No Doubt singer.
"Congrats @gwenstefani on an UN-FREAKIN-BELIEVABLE Vegas residency.. That’s my girl!!!!," the country crooner wrote.
The 2021 CMA Awards aired Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
See a full list of winners, below.
