Nicole Kidman on Launching SeraLabs' Seratopical Revolution and Summer Skincare Secrets From CEO Nancy Duitch
How Nicole Kidman’s ‘Never Accept No’ Attitude Helped Her Succee…
Prince Charles Speaks Publicly About Granddaughter Lilibet Amid …
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Being Born…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Red-Band Trailer Starring Megan Fo…
Kardashians Reenact Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Moments Ahead of Series Finale
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Hopeful About Their Relation…
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards on Kathy Hilton’s Breakout Season and the…
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Says He's Going to 'Expose' Elizabeth's …
Carrie Underwood Congratulates John Legend on His First CMT Awar…
Kardashians Celebrate Kanye West’s Birthday on Social Media Amid…
Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the CMT Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
'90 Day Fiance': Angela’s Doctor Rejects Her for Facelift Surgery
2021 CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Announced…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
Dove Cameron on ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot and Why She’s ‘Excited’ …
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA During Dinner Dat…
Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner Wit…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
Nicole Kidman and Nancy Duitch, founder and CEO of SeraLabs and Chief Strategic Officer of CURE Pharmaceutical, have teamed up once again to launch SeraLabs' Seratopical Revolution, a plant-based, alcohol-free, anti-aging beauty line, right in time for the summer.
The Oscar-winning actress first partnered with SeraLabs in December 2020 when she announced her role as the Global Brand Ambassador and Strategic Business Partner, and now, Kidman is launching 11 new products with the company.
"I am so excited to introduce Seratopical Revolution, a full-body line that we’ve created from texture to scent. The products are incredibly high quality, but also affordable," the Big Little Lies star exclusively tells ET.
"The Harmony Face and Neck Toner is one of my personal favorites -- it’s become part of my daily routine. We've created these clean, natural plant-extract skincare products that really just feel good, and are incredibly hydrating. I hope people fall in love with Revolution the way I have," she continues.
To stand out from other brands, the line uses a propriety tri-peptide delivery system developed by CURE Pharmaceutical that drives the ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin.
"We saw a real need for alcohol-free, clean products that really worked. There are a lot of beauty companies that use clean ingredients. The problem is, they don’t use the proper delivery systems, and these very expensive ingredients are just laying on top of your skin and clogging your pores," Duitch shares.
Other than being effective, Kidman wanted to create products that were meaningful to her. "Nicole has given her family and friends Seratopical products, and in the development phase, we sat down and discussed products she really wanted to see," the businesswoman says.
Must-have items from the line include the Loving Hands Essential Oil, Indulgence Brown Sugar Scrub, and Gleaming, all of which Kidman designed.
"Nicole played an integral part in creating a line we are all incredibly proud of. She is incredibly thoughtful and smart and is one of the hardest working women I know," Duitch notes.
As far as summertime skincare regimens go, Duitch recommends paying extra attention to your neck and chest area.
"Most people forget the décolletage area, and unfortunately like your hands, it really does not hide your age. ... Since everyone will be showing more skin this summer, our Dazzle Décolletage Firming Serum is perfect," she explains.
RELATED CONTENT:
5 Frocks and Counting! Nicole Kidman Stuns in a Series of Gorgeous Gowns at Cannes Film Festival
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Rare Appearance at 2021 Golden Globes
Nicole Kidman Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Childhood Photo