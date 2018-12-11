Nicole Kidman is giving big to an important cause.

On Monday, which was Human Rights Day and happened to be her late father, Dr. Antony Kidman’s, birthday, the Oscar winner donated $500,000 to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women while attending a UN luncheon, according to The News-Herald.

“I’ve met survivors who’ve experienced the most unspeakable violence,” the 51-year-old actress said at the event, “Yet through the UN Trust Fund, I’ve seen them overcome their pain and regain their courage to look towards the future.”

"I'm here today to continue this work and amplify the voices of women survivors through the media and help raise significant funds for programs that address this issue,” she added.

And it appears as though this donation was made in honor of her father, who died in September 2014.

“Today would have been my Papa’s 80th Birthday. Miss you Papa, love you so much,” she captioned a photo of her dad, before adding in her Instagram Story that her “papa was such an advocate for human rights.”

The moving announcement comes just days after Kidman was nominated for a Golden Globe for her transformative turn as a grizzled L.A. cop out for revenge in the upcoming crime thriller Destroyer.

Get loads more breaking celebrity news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Clint Eastwood Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Children

Ashton Kutcher and Amy Adams Reminisce About Her Cameo on 'That '70s Show'

'Avengers 4' First Trailer Finally Reveals the Movie's Title

Related Gallery