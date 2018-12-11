Remember Amy Adams’ episode of That ‘70s Show!?



The 44-year-old actress dropped by Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show to discuss her new film, Vice, when she and guest co-host Ashton Kutcher discussed her brief stint as Kat Peterson, the snobby rich girl on the sitcom who would only pay attention to Hyde (Danny Masterson) when her girlfriends weren’t around.



“I was so nervous,” she remembered of the shoot. “These guys were so great, so fun to work with, but so good at what they did and I was just terrified. I was like, ‘Well, it’s a good thing the jeans are cute.’”



Kutcher responded that she came on set looking like she belonged.



“What are you talking about? You came in like… you were already there," he said, to which Adams replied that she was a huge fan of the show and was too nervous to talk to anyone during production.

Prior to Adams joining them, Kutcher shared that not only are he and DeGeneres neighbors, but he is coaxing his son, Dimitri, to walk in front of her house because she’s convinced he doesn’t walk.



"I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid,” Kutcher explained. "And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He walks!’"



"I’ve seen him five times. I’ve never seen him walk!” DeGeneres playfully responded.



"So now I take him out of the thing once we get to the purview of your house, and I’m like, ‘Go, go! Run, little sucker!’” Kutcher shared. "And I’m trying to push him along so I don’t have to hear about it anymore… This kid’s going to be an Olympian, man, because I’m going to be behind him like, ‘To Ellen’s house! She’s watching!’”



