Keith Urban will do anything "to get the right sound."

The 50-year-old "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer is currently on his Graffiti U World Tour, but that doesn’t stop the country crooner from still working on new music. On Saturday, Nicole Kidman shared a silly snap of her husband wearing gray shorts and a black t-shirt while sitting on a chair in the hotel bathroom and intensely playing the electric banjo.

"Whatever it takes to get the right sound when you’re recording," the Big Little Lies star captioned the Instagram shot. "Nothing like the acoustics in a hotel bathroom. 😍 @keithurban."

Last week, Urban made headlines when a retired school teacher named Ruth Reed offered to pay his bill at a convenience store in New Jersey when he appeared to be short on cash.

“I didn’t know it was Keith Urban. I didn’t think he had enough money to pay for his things so I said I would pay for it and briefly when he told me who he was and I didn’t believe it was him,” she explained to CBS3, a local news outlet. "He was very gracious and let me get my picture taken with him."

Ruth Reed had pledged to treat someone at Wawa once a week so when the man in front of her was a few dollars short, the retired teacher offered to pay.



The stranger said his name was Keith—and when Reed remarked he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was. https://t.co/ri2FRYJLC5pic.twitter.com/FiTje5pztv — Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) August 7, 2018

Urban will next play in Bristow, Virgina, with opening act Kelsea Ballerini, before he heads to Virginia Beach on Sunday.

