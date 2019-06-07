Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Precious Photo of Her Newborn Son Angelo Fist-Pumping!
Looks like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's youngest child is taking after her.
The 31-year-oldreality star's celebrated her son, Angelo, turning a week old by sharing a precious photo of him fist-pumping, just like she and her Jersey Shore castmates known to do. In the pic, the tiny tot is wearing a blue-and-white striped onesie with a dinosaur and has a post-it on his chest that reads, "one week." As he lies down in his crib, one of Angelo's little arms is up in the air with his hand in a fist.
"#ThirdChildVibes 👶🏽 #fistpump👊🏽 #angelo," Snooki -- who is also mom to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna -- captioned the sweet snaps.
Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed their third child together in late May. The mother of three Instagrammed a picture of the newest addition to the family, captioning the shot: "Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs 💙," she wrote.
A few days later, she shared a cute photo of her daughter and son holding their new baby brother.
"MY SQUAD🤛🏽So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma," she wrote.
For more on Angelo's arrival, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Jionni LaValle: See the Sweet Pic!
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Visit From 'Jersey Shore' Castmates Including Snooki and JWoww
Pregnant Snooki Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3 -- Watch!
Related Gallery