Looks like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's youngest child is taking after her.

The 31-year-oldreality star's celebrated her son, Angelo, turning a week old by sharing a precious photo of him fist-pumping, just like she and her Jersey Shore castmates known to do. In the pic, the tiny tot is wearing a blue-and-white striped onesie with a dinosaur and has a post-it on his chest that reads, "one week." As he lies down in his crib, one of Angelo's little arms is up in the air with his hand in a fist.

"#ThirdChildVibes 👶🏽 #fistpump👊🏽 #angelo," Snooki -- who is also mom to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna -- captioned the sweet snaps.

Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed their third child together in late May. The mother of three Instagrammed a picture of the newest addition to the family, captioning the shot: "Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs 💙," she wrote.

A few days later, she shared a cute photo of her daughter and son holding their new baby brother.

"MY SQUAD🤛🏽So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma," she wrote.

For more on Angelo's arrival, watch below.

