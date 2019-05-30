Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is officially a mother of three!

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star has given birth to her third child with her husband, Jionni LaValle -- a baby boy -- she confirmed on Instagram. The couple decided to name their son Angelo James.

Polizzi Instagrammed a picture of the newest addition to the family on Thursday. The two are already parents to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna.

"Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs 💙," she wrote.

Polizzi's rep confirmed to People that the reality star gave birth early Thursday morning.

"So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family!" she tells the magazine. "He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby. Jionni and I can't wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"

Polizzi announced she was pregnant with her third child last November with an adorable picture of her kids holding up her ultrasound. In an interview with ET last August, she said she and LaValle definitely wanted another child.

"I’m trying now," she said at the time. "I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now, so…"

For more, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Prison Visit From 'Jersey Shore' Castmates Including Snooki and JWoww

JWoww Reunites With Snooki and 'Jersey Shore' Cast After Divorce Filing

Snooki Shares Personal Video of Her and Jionni LaValle's Wedding Day

Related Gallery