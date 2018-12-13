Pregnant Snooki Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3 -- Watch!

It'll be another baby boy for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi!

The Jersey Shore star revealed the gender of her soon-to-be third child with fans in a video she posted to YouTube on Thursday. Snooki, who already shares 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna with husband Jionni LaValle, documented her gender reveal party with friends and family.

"It's my reveal party!" the reality star happily announced to the camera, explaining that she and Jionni already knew if they were having a baby boy or baby girl. "We don't like surprises...[but] I decided to still have a reveal party... it's more for the family."

Snooki gushed about feeling her baby kick for the first time that morning, before sharing that she planned to share news of the baby's gender by having Lorenzo hit a special baseball, which would then explode into either blue or pink powder. "I wanted the kids to do it," she said.

Snooki announced that she and Jionni were expecting their third child together in November in a sweet Instagram post about what she was "thankful" for on Thanksgiving.

In an interview with ET back in August, Snooki revealed she and Jionni were "trying" for baby No.3. "I’m trying now," she said at the time. "I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…"

