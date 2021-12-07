Niecy Nash Has Best Reaction to Wife Jessica Betts Admiring Her on Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts still have that newlywed glow.
The actress had the best reaction to her wife admiring her at the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television red carpet on Monday. ET's Kevin Frazier told Nash that every person should have a partner who looks at them like Betts does.
"That's probably because she was imagining me naked," Nash joked, before telling Betts, "Why were you looking at me like that?"
"'Cause I love you," Betts replied, adding, "And she's gorgeous tonight. Look at her." The couple tied the knot last fall in a ceremony.
Nash hosted the fourth annual event, presented by The Critics Choice, and expressed that she "couldn't be prouder, I couldn't be happier, I couldn't be more enthusiastic because all of the people being honored tonight absolutely deserve it."
"Tonight is the night we can't worry about what's gonna happen a little further down the road," she said of the projects and people being celebrated amid awards season. "But tonight is an event that says, 'We see you.'"
Betts was all about supporting her wife, saying, "She's not nervous at all actually, and I guess I was just helping by admiring her from afar."
As for Nash's upcoming talk show and landing a coveted spot on the air, the Claws star teased, "There's always something coming…Fingers crossed. You trying to get me in all the troubles and spilling all the beans?"
"Well, I'm gonna say timing is everything, so we'll see," she added.
