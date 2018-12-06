Nikita Dragun wants women to be their own angel.

The transgender YouTuber took a stand against Victoria’s Secret’s controversial casting comments made by parent company L-Brand’s chief marketing officer Ed Razek about transgender models. Proving that anyone can be a “fantasy,” Dragun created her own Fantasy Bra commercial, and fans are loving it!

“Dear Victoria’s Secret, you said trans women can’t sell the ‘fantasy’ so here I am as a TRANS WOMAN selling the FANTASY! 👼🏻,” Dragun wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Everyone is beautifully unique. Embrace your differences. Stand tall in who you are! Live your fantasy and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

On Thursday, Dragun posted a photo of herself in white lingerie and oversized angel wings, thanking everyone for their support.

“Nikita’s Secret. Thank u everyone for ur love and support. I would've never imagined this kind of response,” she wrote. “This is not a hate campaign, but instead PROOF that ANY woman (trans or not) is a fantasy! Be ur own angel”

On her Instagram Story, Dragun also noted that her video had a million more views than the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which had 3.3 million viewers.

Last month, Razek was criticized after he dismissed the idea of casting trans and plus-size models in the annual lingerie show, commenting that he didn't think the company should cast trans models because “the show is a fantasy.” He later apologized after receiving backlash.

The social media star, additionally, explained why she decided to create her own video.



“I could really care less about who Victoria’s Secret decided to cast in their fashion show. I get it, it’s their brand, it’s their fashion show,” Dragun explained on her Instagram Story. “To me, my issue and problem is the fact that they were making discriminatory comments to trans women and plus-size women. And also thinking that we, as trans women or plus-size women, can’t sell a fantasy. That to me was the annoying part.”

Model and trans activist Carmen Carrera stopped by ET Live last month to weigh on on the controversy. Watch the video below to hear what she said.

