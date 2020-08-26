The Bella twins are introducing the world to their sons! Nikki and Brie Bella, 36, cover the latest issue of People with their newborns, and share details about their sons, who came into the world less than one day apart.

Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy, Matteo Artemovich, on July 31, while Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, became a family of four with the birth of their son, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1. Brie and Daniel are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

The proud moms also pose for the magazine, with Artem lying on a couch with a sleeping Matteo on his chest as Nikki grins down at the men in her life. Meanwhile, Brie and Daniel are all smiles in their kitchen as they pose with Buddy and Birdie.

"I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki, 36, says. "The fact that he's here -- I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," Brie agrees. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

While Nikki is thrilled her son is here now, the process of welcoming him into the world was anything but easy.

"Artem and I were so not prepared," she admits. "We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.'"

"I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, 'Put on the Lumineers!' And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and '-Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world," Nikki quips. "I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

After having an emergency c-section with her first child, Brie underwent a planned c-section this time around.

"When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.' We didn't know it was a boy yet," Brie says. "This experience was so different from my last -- just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."

While Nikki says Matteo likes to "punch my boobs when he's breastfeed" and Brie shares that Buddy "loves kicking," the newborn cousins do share one identical trait.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki reveals. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute."

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Artem, 38, just hours after ABC officially announced he'd be back as a pro for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. During the chat, he got a little emotional while opening up about how his first few weeks of fatherhood have already changed him.

"Oh, I was sobbing, like, so bad when baby arrived," he admitted. "Like, I don't think people have seen a man sobbing like that. It was awful, but in the most joyful way."

"I mean, I was picking that baby up and putting him on me. And the baby, like, halfway opened his eyes and it just made me feel like, 'Oh my god, this is the most incredible thing,'" he continued. "This is like the miracle that people talk about, you know? So just that whole experience, I want to relive every single day. Honestly."

Artem said that the two are so in love with their little bundle of joy that they have discussed the possibility of having more kids someday. However, he and Nikki are just trying to master the basic skills for now!

"We decided like, 'Hey, let's just see how we're doing with the first one because we wanna be good parents.' And trust me, when I say we're complete newbies, we are complete newbies," he joked. "Like for the first week and a half, I think we both woke up to every single noise the baby makes to make sure he is OK. Is it too cold? Is he still hungry? Is his diaper changed? You're just so worried that it's like it's the end of the world."

"I was freaking out, but it's not like there is a book on how to be a parent," he added. "I've been on the phone with my mom, telling her every single situation, like, 'Hey, if that happens, what do I do?' And Nicole is getting all the advice from [her sister] Brie ... we have a good support system. So, yeah, let's just deal with one baby first and then we'll see about the second one. But they, I do want to have a second kid."

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Was Almost Paired With THIS Celeb

'DWTS': Artem Chigvintsev Officially Returning as a Pro for Season 29

Nikki Bella Gives Birth to First Child With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Gives Birth to First Child With Artem Chigvintsev This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery