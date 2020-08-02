Congratulations to Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev! The two welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on July 31 -- just one day before Nikki's sister, Brie, gave birth to her own baby boy.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Nikki wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and Artem holding their newborn son's hand.

Artem shared the same pic, writing, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev 👶 proud of my love @thenikkibella."

The couples' posts came just hours after Brie announced the birth of her baby boy, born on Aug. 1.

The 36-year-old pro wrestler announced she was pregnant with her and Artem's first child in January. Shockingly, her twin sister, Brie, also got pregnant around the same time with her second child with her husband, fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan. Nikki, who has long been open about wanting to become a mother on her show, Total Bellas, told People the pregnancy was a surprise.

"It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant,'" she said. "I'm not ready for it."

Of course, she was clearly overjoyed with the news.

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" she wrote on Instagram. "It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable."

ET spoke with both Nikki and Artem a month later, and she recalled how she learned she was pregnant.

"I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test," she said. "I did not think it would say positive at all."

ET spoke with Nikki again in March, when she candidly talked about how her pregnancy was going amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nikki shared that while she could never have imagined this would be the way her first pregnancy would go, she was fully embracing it and trying to make the best of the situation, noting that getting to be with her sister and 38-year-old Artem was a huge help.

"We're just trying to stay super positive," she shared. "This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies. We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate. We isolated, I want to say, a week before they were really encouraging people to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

In June, Nikki and Artem revealed that they were having a baby boy.

"Beyond Cloud Nine 💙 Oh Baby Boy," Nikki wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow from their gender reveal party.

For more on Nikki's pregnancy journey, watch the video below:

Nikki and Brie Bella Say They ‘Would Not Be Shocked’ If They Go Into Labor On the Same Day (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki Bella Flaunts Bare Baby Bump in 'Savage' Dance With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Reveals John Cena Had 'Editing Rights' for Her Upcoming Memoir (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella Shares How Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev Has Changed Since Getting Pregnant

Related Gallery