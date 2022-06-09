Nikki Bella Explains Why She's Waiting to Have Baby No. 2
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren't ready to welcome baby no. 2 just yet. On the latest episode of Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast, Nikki, 38, revealed why she and her 39-year-old fiancé have yet to try for a second child. The couple welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020.
"I was talking to Artem [about] having baby fever. We kind of got in a big, detailed conversation about it," Bella recalled. "I was like, 'You know, I do have baby fever, but I don't know. Is right now right? Do you wanna try for a girl?' And actually, Artem was like, 'We need to wait.'"
As for why the Dancing With the Stars pro thinks he and his fiancée should hold off on trying to add to their family, Bella explained, "He [thinks that, with how] our life is right now with work, with Matteo and his age and the attention we give him, he said, '[Let's wait] till he was four.'"
"He prefers to wait a few years," Bella said, adding that she's "good with that" decision.
When ET spoke to Bella in April, she hinted that she was the one who wanted to pause baby no. 2 plans for the time being.
"You never know what the future can hold, but I don't see that happening anytime soon," she told ET. "God, I hope not. I am so tired."
As for Bella and Chigvintsev's wedding plans, the bride-to-be told ET that it's all in the works.
"Just getting people's information [is hard]," Bella said. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,' and I keep asking Artem, 'Did you get your friend's information? Did you get your friend's information?' I'm like, 'Do you want them to be invited to the wedding?' He still hasn't gotten me their information."
Whenever their big day does happen, Bella promised, "We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding."
