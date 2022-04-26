Nikki Bella is one busy mama! In addition to balancing her busy career with being a mom to her and Artem Chigvintsev's son, Matteo, 1, the WWE star still has a wedding to plan.

ET spoke to Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella in Nashville Tuesday, during a special Mother’s Day episode live taping of their popular The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher, about growing her family and preparing to walk down the aisle with the Dancing With the Stars pro.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki said of her baby boy and her sister's 1-year-old son, Buddy.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys. It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it's baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is head butting someone or they're cuddling each other. It's really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, 'They act like brothers,'" Brie added.

"It's definitely tantrums and being a new mom -- this is all new to me. So, the closer he is getting to 2. I'm like, 'Whoa, OK Brie,'" Nikki continued.

As far as adding to her family? Nikki said that isn't happening any time soon.

"For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that," she admitted. "You never know what the future can hold, but I don't see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired."

Right now, her upcoming nuptials to the dancing pro is at the top of Nikki's mind.



"You know, we are so open, we are like, do we want to give it to our fans? And Artem and I, we are just like really open to all that, but it is crazy with the whole wedding planning process, because feel like you can just do it in a day and now that I've been doing stuff..." Nikki began.

"I told her, I'm like, 'It's right around the corner!'" Brie added.

Nikki continued, "Just getting people's information. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,' and I keep asking Artem, 'Did you get your friend's information? Did you get your friend's information?' I'm like, 'Do you want them to be invited to the wedding?' He still hasn't gotten me their information."

Getting a guest list together isn't the only thing holding up their big day, Nikki said she and Artem want to make sure their wedding has great entertainment for their guests.

"I told him, I go, 'You know, you're a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment.' We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we've already gone back and forth about a few things there," she explained. "Which hopefully one day I can share."

"We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding," Nikki added.

While wedding planning is still in the works, the Bella twins do have their Mother's Day plans nailed down.

"So, I'm actually excited because I'll be at Disneyland with Birdie," Brie said, of her 4-year-old daughter. "So, her birthday is May 9th. So, May 8th and May 9th we will be there, and it will be kind of like a fun mother-daughter trip, so, I'm excited for that."

While Nikki won't be at Disneyland with her sister, her Mother's Day is shaping up to be a pretty magical one, with her and Artem gearing up to move into their new home.

"And I'm excited because Artem and I are finally going to be moving into our new home that we have been working on building for the past year and a half," Nikki revealed. "So, it's kind of cool because this Mother’s Day just marks kind of like the first place where we are just coming together as a family almost officially, and we just get to grow in this new home, so, it's going to be definitely a special one for me."

Fans can listen to their podcast, The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SiriusXM.

Nikki Bella Responds to Speculation She's Pregnant With Second Baby This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Nikki Bella Talks Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Timeline

Nikki Bella Defends Two-Year Engagement to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella on Why Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev Has Been Postponed

Why Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Postponing Wedding Planning