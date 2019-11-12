Nina Dobrev is assuring fans that she's A-OK after her pal, Julianne Hough, shared a number of posts on Instagram over the weekend that concerned supporters of the Vampire Diaries alum.

On Sunday, Hough revealed that she was at the emergency room, but quickly made it clear that she wasn't in need of treatment. She wrote beside a video in her Instagram Story: "Who would I be at the Emergency Room with on a Sunday night?! Thank god I went to visit this little sheesh!" In her next video, the 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars champ, posted a photo of her feet tucked under the patient in question's blanket, writing, "At least they are good at sharing… My feet are freezing."

Soon after, she revealed that the ER visit was for Dobrev, posting a selfie with her in bed wearing an oxygen mask and sunglasses from a filter. Lying on top of Dobrev are a number of small crystals and rocks.

"Haha most you guessed immediately!" Hough wrote. "Ohhhhhh @nina Momma J's got you.. crystals and all."

On Monday, Dobrev shared a series of posts in her Instagram Story explaining the situation behind her hospital visit.

"A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne's story. I'm okay," she wrote on a magenta background. Next, she shared another photo of herself hooked up to oxygen in the hospital, writing alongside, "It's pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies."

Along with some close-up photos of herself from the hospital, Dobrev continued: "Depending on the severity I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result. But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I'm OK. Appreciate your thought, I'm fine, and I'll be fine! Xo."

Dobrev concluded with a selfie from her own bed. She offers the camera a peace sign while using a sweet star filter, writing, "See? Back at home. Swelling is basically gone. We're all good over here. Love ya Jules. Thanks for being mom… again. Okeeee. Well, I'm going back to sleep."

See more on Dobrev and Hough below.

