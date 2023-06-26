Nina Dobrev is more than a little thrilled about sharing the screen with a true legend. In her new film, The Out-Laws, Pierce Brosnan stars as her on-screen dad, and the actress admitted it was unexpectedly surreal.

Dobrev walked the carpet at the premiere of The Out-Laws at Regal LA Live on Monday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about her new film, and her cast -- including both Brosnan and longtime friend Adam Devine.

When asked how it felt to play her friend's on-screen fiancée, Dobrev explained, "I mean, fiancés are basically best friends that decide to get married. So, minus the married part, we had it all locked down."

However, when it came to playing Brosnan's daughter, "That one was a little weirder, [but] in a great way."

"I mean, I've been a fan of both of theirs for as long as I can remember and now I can say that [James] Bond is my daddy!" she exclaimed. "So that's pretty cool."

In fact, it even captured the attention of her off-screen, real father, who is a huge Brosnan fan.

"My actual daddy is pretty excited and intimidated too," Dobrev joked. "More than most of my movies, he's like, 'When does this one come out? When does this one come out?' Cause he's so excited to watch it."

In The Out-Laws, Devine stars as Owen, a bank manager who is gearing up to get married to Parker (Dobrev). However, during the week leading up to his wedding, Owen's bank gets robbed and he comes to believe that the robbers -- a pair of infamous thieves known as the Ghost Bandits -- are actually his soon-to-be in-laws (Brosnan and Ellen Barkin).

The Out-Laws premiers July 7 on Netflix.

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Make Met Gala Debut and Share Karl Lagerfeld Memories (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Pierce Brosnan on 'Stupid' Comment That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Role

How Pierce Brosnan Honors His Wife in 'Black Adam'

Pierce Brosnan Throws Shade at Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere