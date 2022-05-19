Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make Picture Perfect Red Carpet Debut -- at Her Ex's Movie Premiere
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White marked a major relationship milestone at her ex's event! On Thursday, the couple stepped out for the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, a flick that Dobrev's one-time beau, Glen Powell, stars in.
Dobrev and White were as cute as can be at the premiere, with the actress opting for a white gown and a bold red lip, and the Olympic gold medalist sporting a white jacket and shirt, which he paired with a black bowtie and pants.
Powell, meanwhile, wore a black and white tuxedo and provided his own twist on the classic look thanks to his velvet jacket.
Dobrev and Powell dated in 2017. The pair called things off that same year, and Dobrev went on to date Grant Mellon. Following Dobrev and Mellon's 2019 split, she and White were linked.
The actress and the snowboarder first sparked romance rumors in March 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official two months later. In January 2021, a source told ET that Dobrev and White had "gotten more serious."
"Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together," the source said. "They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life."
As for Powell, he's currently dating model Gigi Paris. The pair made their public event debut in Feb. 2020, and Paris was on hand to support Powell at Thursday's event, looking stunning in a hot pink gown.
The actor was also joined by his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, at the U.K. premiere.
Watch the video below for more on Top Gun: Maverick, which will hit theaters May 24.
