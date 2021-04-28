Noah Centineo Lands Spy Drama Series on Netflix

Peter Kavinsky, the spy? The internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo, has landed his next role. The 24-year-old actor has a new untitled spy thriller series in the works, which has been picked up by Netflix.

According to a press release, the series centers around a fledgling lawyer at the CIA, presumably played by Centineo.

"[He] becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime," the plot reads.

Centineo will star in and executive produce the series, which will feature eight 60-minute episodes.

Centineo first became a household name playing heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before as well as the two follow-up sequels.

He's also set to star in 2022's Marvel action flick Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson.

RELATED CONTENT:

'To All the Boys' 3: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Say Their 'No Dating Pact' Saved the Films! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'To All the Boys 3': Lana Condor and Noah Centineo on Saying Goodbye

Noah Centineo Attached to Star in Netflix Movie About GameStop Stock

Noah Centineo Gets Tonsils Removed After Years of Chronic Tonsillitis

Related Gallery