Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses, Bedding and More

Nolah Mattress Sleep Week Sale
Nolah Mattress
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:37 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

Nolah's 4th July of Sale is here. Save up to $1,000 on Nolah's top-rated mattresses for a better night's rest this summer.

The 4th of July sales are already rolling in, so expect to get the best sleep this summer with these Nolah mattress deals. Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, there is one big one that you can: your mattress. While mattress shopping can be expensive, you can score deals on some of the best mattresses for side sleepers and for combination sleepers.

Now through July 8, you can save up to $1,000 on award-winning mattresses during Nolah's 4th of July Sale. Also, use code ETONLINE50 at checkout for an additional $50 off the sale price.The Nolah 4th of July sale also includes two free pillows worth $149 on select mattress purchases for even dreamier savings.

Shop Nolah's 4th of July Sale

Whether you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler all night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress.

From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah mattress deals to sleep soundly through the night.

Nolah Signature 12”

Nolah Signature 12”
Nolah

Nolah Signature 12”

Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. 

$1,799 $1,119

With code ETONLINE50

Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,574

With code ETONLINE50

Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11”

Nolah Natural 11”
Nolah

Nolah Natural 11”

Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool.

$2,099 $1,314

With code ETONLINE50

Shop Now

Nolah Original 10”

Nolah Original 10”
Nolah

Nolah Original 10”

Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. 

$1,449 $892

With code ETONLINE50

Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10"

Nolah Nurture 10"
Nolah

Nolah Nurture 10"

Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years.

$919 $547

With code ETONLINE50

Shop Now

