Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, but there is one big one that you can: your mattress. Now that it's November, Black Friday mattress deals have arrived to help you upgrade your bed for way less.

Nolah's biggest sale of the year is almost here and the sleep savings are starting now. You can shop the Nolah Mattress Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale and take 35% off sitewide. For an even bigger discount, use our exclusive code ET50OFF to take an extra $50 off your purchase. Two free Nolah Fluffy Pillows worth $149 will also be included with your new mattress to make the savings that much dreamier.

Shop the Nolah Mattress Sale

If you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's Black Friday mattress sale 2023 has something you'll love. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally catch some z's and save big in the process.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a Queen-size mattress. From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah Black Friday mattress deals to sleep soundly through the night and remember to use code ET50OFF for double discounts.

Nolah Original 10” Nolah Nolah Original 10” Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. $1,449 $892 With code ET50OFF Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10" Nolah Nolah Nurture 10" Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years. $1,549 $957 With code ET50OFF Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11” Nolah Nolah Natural 11” Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool. $2,099 $1,314 With code ET50OFF Shop Now

Nolah Signature 12” Nolah Nolah Signature 12” Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. $1,799 $1,119 With code ET50OFF Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,574 With code ET50OFF Shop Now

