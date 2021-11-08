Holiday shopping has already started and there are just a few hours left of Nordstrom Rack's pre-Black Friday Clear the Rack Sale. Holiday shoppers can get tons of amazing deals from popular fashion and beauty brands on the retailer's website. Holiday shopping started a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

At Clear the Rack, shoppers get an extra 25% off red-price clearance items for a total savings up to 75% off through November 8. There's no promo code for you to remember to unlock the deals. The prices are already marked!

You'll find deals across categories including clothes, shoes, homeware and beauty products from Nike, Dyson, Hunter, Marc Jacobs, Free People, Sam Edelman and Prada. In addition to the clearance section, don't forget to browse through Nordstrom Rack's new sale items and their daily Flash Events for even more savings.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Shop the Nordstrom Rack sale and check out ET Style's favorite deals below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware at Our Place's Black Friday Sale

This Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Tech & TV Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now

Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% Off on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles