Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Movado, Helmut Lang and More

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom designer sale
Nordstrom

Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. This week there are tons of Tory Burch handbags, shoes, clothes, sunglasses and more on sale.

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead. 

54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Gucci
Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Gucci

These Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses are a steal at 30% off (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $375

Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Julia Jordan
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Halter Neck Jumpsuit
Julia Jordan

This Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit is under $100 and comes in seven colors.

REGULARLY $138

Legacy Paisley Handbag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Legacy Paisley Handbag
Nordstrom
Legacy Paisley Handbag
Tory Burch

This Legacy Paisley Handbag is an updated edition of the original Tory Burch tote.

REGULARLY $378

Camden Low Top Sneaker
Top Shop
Topshop Camden Low Top Sneaker
Topshop
Camden Low Top Sneaker
Top Shop

These Topshop Camden Low Top Sneaker are perfect for fall. You could wear these white sneakers with both a dress and jeans.

 

REGULARLY $45

Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Helmut Lang
Helmut Lang Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Nordstrom
Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress
Helmut Lang

This Helmut Lang tie dye dress is made of ribbed cotton and has a lettuce trim. This dress couldn't be more on trend at this moment.

REGULARLY $255

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.

REGULARLY $550

Leigh Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Leigh Flip Flop
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed.

ORIGINALLY $228

Veronika Midi Dress
Reformation
Reformation Veronika Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Veronika Midi Dress
Reformation

The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt.

REGULARLY $218

Tiered Maxi Skirt
Leith
Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Tiered Maxi Skirt
Leith

This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties.

ORIGINALLY $65

Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pump
Nordstrom
Pump
Tory Burch

This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.

REGULARLY $258

Single Breasted Raincoat
Bernardo
Bernardo Single Breasted Raincoat
Nordstrom
Single Breasted Raincoat
Bernardo

This Bernardo raincoat is single breasted with a shell that is water-resistant, windproof and breathable. The raincoat comes in sizes XS-XXL is is 50% off.

 

REGULARLY $98

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Movado
Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Nordstrom
Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Movado

The Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch is a unisex smartwatch that receives messages, plays music and syncs up with Google.

ORIGINALLY $550

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Nordstrom
Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone

This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price.

ORIGINALLY $495

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell
Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Nordstrom
10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell

These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22.

 

