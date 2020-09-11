Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Movado, Helmut Lang and More
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.
Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. This week there are tons of Tory Burch handbags, shoes, clothes, sunglasses and more on sale.
New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.
Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead.
These Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses are a steal at 30% off (while supplies last).
This Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit is under $100 and comes in seven colors.
This Legacy Paisley Handbag is an updated edition of the original Tory Burch tote.
These Topshop Camden Low Top Sneaker are perfect for fall. You could wear these white sneakers with both a dress and jeans.
This Helmut Lang tie dye dress is made of ribbed cotton and has a lettuce trim. This dress couldn't be more on trend at this moment.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties.
The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed.
The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt.
This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties.
This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.
This Bernardo raincoat is single breasted with a shell that is water-resistant, windproof and breathable. The raincoat comes in sizes XS-XXL is is 50% off.
This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.
These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.
The Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch is a unisex smartwatch that receives messages, plays music and syncs up with Google.
These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.
This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price.
These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22.
