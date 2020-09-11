Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. This week there are tons of Tory Burch handbags, shoes, clothes, sunglasses and more on sale.

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's Nordstrom Designer Sale top picks, ahead.

54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Gucci Nordstrom 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Gucci These Gucci 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses are a steal at 30% off (while supplies last). REGULARLY $375 $262.50 at Nordstrom

Halter Neck Jumpsuit Julia Jordan Nordstrom Halter Neck Jumpsuit Julia Jordan This Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit is under $100 and comes in seven colors. REGULARLY $138 $95.90 at Nordstrom

Legacy Paisley Handbag Tory Burch Nordstrom Legacy Paisley Handbag Tory Burch This Legacy Paisley Handbag is an updated edition of the original Tory Burch tote. REGULARLY $378 $264.60 at Nordstrom

Camden Low Top Sneaker Top Shop Topshop Camden Low Top Sneaker Top Shop These Topshop Camden Low Top Sneaker are perfect for fall. You could wear these white sneakers with both a dress and jeans. REGULARLY $45 $27 at Nordstrom

Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress Helmut Lang Nordstrom Tie Dye Rib Cotton Polo Dress Helmut Lang This Helmut Lang tie dye dress is made of ribbed cotton and has a lettuce trim. This dress couldn't be more on trend at this moment. REGULARLY $255 $225 at Nordstrom

Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge to this block heeled booties. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh Flip Flop Tory Burch The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo and a cushioned footbed. ORIGINALLY $228 $149.90 at Nordstrom

Veronika Midi Dress Reformation Nordstrom Veronika Midi Dress Reformation The Veronika dress by Reformation is a wrap-front midi dress with a thin belt. REGULARLY $218 $130.80 at Nordstrom

Tiered Maxi Skirt Leith Nordstrom Tiered Maxi Skirt Leith This Leith Tiered Maxi Skirt is perfect for this change of season and weather. It can be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals, sneakers or booties. ORIGINALLY $65 $26 at Nordstrom

Pump Tory Burch Nordstrom Pump Tory Burch This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall. REGULARLY $258 $154.50 at Nordstrom

Single Breasted Raincoat Bernardo Nordstrom Single Breasted Raincoat Bernardo This Bernardo raincoat is single breasted with a shell that is water-resistant, windproof and breathable. The raincoat comes in sizes XS-XXL is is 50% off. REGULARLY $98 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Nordstrom Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm Movado Nordstrom Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm Movado The Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch is a unisex smartwatch that receives messages, plays music and syncs up with Google. ORIGINALLY $550 $385 at Nordstrom

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $279 $111.60 at Nordstrom

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone Nordstrom Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell Nordstrom 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22. $135 at Nordstrom

