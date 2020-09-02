Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. This week there are tons of Tory Burch handbags, shoes, clothes, sunglasses and more on sale.

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Ella Print Tote Tory Burch Tory Burch Ella Print Tote Tory Burch This Ella Print Tote is a new twist on a Tory Burch classic. This bag is also 50% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $228 $114 at Nordstrom

Small New Wayfarer 52mm Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Nordstrom Small New Wayfarer 52mm Polarized Sunglasses Ray-Ban Ray-Ban sunglasses are classic and iconic...and almost never on sale. ORIGINALLY $194 $164 at Nordstrom

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Pump Tory Burch Nordstrom Pump Tory Burch This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall. REGULARLY $258 $154.50 at Nordstrom

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Nordstrom Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx™ Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. Use the serum twice a day, after gentle cleansing your skin on your face, eyes and neck. Use the exfoliating treatment once or twice a week, either morning or night. ORIGINALLY $120 $60 at Nordstrom

Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm Movado Nordstrom Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm Movado The Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch is a unisex smartwatch that receives messages, plays music and syncs up with Google. ORIGINALLY $550 $385 at Nordstrom

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Nordstrom Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Nova High Top Sneaker Veja Nordstrom Nova High Top Sneaker Veja These Veja Nova High Top Sneakers are 100% organic (and 50% off the retail price.) ORIGINALLY $110 $66 at Nordstrom

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell Nordstrom 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition Madewell These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22. ORIGINALLY $135 $94.99 at Nordstrom

Strapless Knit Jumpsuit 1.State Nordstrom Strapless Knit Jumpsuit 1.State The 1.State Knit Jumpsuit is a strapless jumpsuit with an elastic waist and tapered leg. ORIGINALLY $109 $43.60 at Nordstrom

Miller Flip Flop Tory Burch Nordstrom Miller Flip Flop Tory Burch The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo, a cushioned footbed and comes in multiple colors. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $279 $111.60 at Nordstrom

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone Nordstrom Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

