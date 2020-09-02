Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Marchesa, Tory Burch, Ray-Ban, Veja, Movado, Madewell and More

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom designer sale
Nordstrom

Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom website is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, YSL, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale. This week there are tons of Tory Burch handbags, shoes, clothes, sunglasses and more on sale.

New items are being added daily, and this secret sale is the gift that keeps on giving.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch

This Ella Print Tote is a new twist on a Tory Burch classic. This bag is also 50% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $228

Small New Wayfarer 52mm Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Small New Wayfarer 52mm Polarized Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Small New Wayfarer 52mm Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban sunglasses are classic and iconic...and almost never on sale.

ORIGINALLY $194

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Pump
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Pump
Nordstrom
Pump
Tory Burch

This iconic Tory Burch Pump is perfect for stepping into fall.

REGULARLY $258

Ageless Icons Set
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
Nordstrom
Ageless Icons Set
Kate Somerville

The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx™ Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. Use the serum twice a day, after gentle cleansing your skin on your face, eyes and neck. Use the exfoliating treatment once or twice a week, either morning or night.

ORIGINALLY $120

Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Movado
Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Nordstrom
Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch, 42mm
Movado

The Movado Bold Connect 2.0 Leather Strap Smart Watch is a unisex smartwatch that receives messages, plays music and syncs up with Google.

ORIGINALLY $550

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Nova High Top Sneaker
Veja
Veja Nova High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nova High Top Sneaker
Veja

These Veja Nova High Top Sneakers are 100% organic (and 50% off the retail price.)

ORIGINALLY $110

10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell
Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Nordstrom
10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Button-Front Edition
Madewell

These Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans have a button front and frayed bottoms. These Madewell jeans are available in all sizes from 00-22.

ORIGINALLY $135

Strapless Knit Jumpsuit
1.State
1.State Strapless Knit Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Strapless Knit Jumpsuit
1.State

The 1.State Knit Jumpsuit is a strapless jumpsuit with an elastic waist and tapered leg.

ORIGINALLY $109

Miller Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop
Nordstrom
Miller Flip Flop
Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop has a bold logo, a cushioned footbed and comes in multiple colors.

ORIGINALLY $198

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Nordstrom
Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone

This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price.

ORIGINALLY $495

 

 

