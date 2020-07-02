Shopping

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Bags and Shoes From Tom Ford, Valentino and More

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Nordstrom

This is the secret sale of the weekend if you are looking for designer handbags and shoes. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts in the designer section which we recently just discovered through a bit of sleuthing. The department store is currently having a surprise sale -- taking up to 60% off on designer clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. We've spotted a secret Nordstrom section has designer shoes and bags for hundreds of dollars off.

The sale event comes ahead of the long weekend's July 4th sales. Start saving on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie, Stella McCartney and so many more. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. 

Shipping and returns are always free. 

In addition to the designer sale, be sure to check out Nordstrom's clearance sale with thousands of new markdowns up to 60% off. Also be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The shopping event will begin in August with online previews starting on July 24. 

Meanwhile, shop the Nordstrom designer sale now. 

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Get a deal on these iconic Valentino studded flats. 

Rockstud Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Valentino
Valentino Valentino Rockstud Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Rockstud Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Valentino
REGULARLY $795

The popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker gets a makeover by Stella McCartney with rainbow stars. 

Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Stella McCartney x Adidas
Stella McCartney x Adidas Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Stella McCartney x Adidas
REGULARLY $325

This Veronica Beard mini dress features a stylish animal print, floaty blouse silhouette and ruched, ruffled skirt. 

Kiran Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Kiran Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Kiran Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

A Frame silk shirt is a wardrobe staple to be worn for years to come. 

Perfect Silk Shirt
Frame
Frame Perfect Silk Shirt
Nordstrom
Perfect Silk Shirt
Frame
REGULARLY $275

Minimalist suede booties from Chloé. 

Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Chloé
Chloe Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Chloé
REGULARLY $870

This stunning off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Cushnie will be the go-to piece for every special occasion. 

Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Cushnie
Cushnie Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Cushnie
REGULARLY $1,695

A double-zipper crossbody from Mansur Gavriel is a great everyday bag. 

Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
Mansur Gavriel
REGULARLY $495

Glamorous, oversized Tom Ford sunglasses with gradient lenses. 

Alicia 59mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Alicia 59mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Alicia 59mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford
REGULARLY $325

